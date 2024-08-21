Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 472 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $143.34 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average of $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

