Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 57 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,476,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $272.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

