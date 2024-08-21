Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $142.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $760.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.26.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.593 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

