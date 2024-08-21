EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$109.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$106.11.

EQB Price Performance

EQB stock opened at C$96.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$66.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$89.17.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.40 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQB will post 11.7194067 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

