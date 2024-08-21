EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,059 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of EQT worth $27,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

EQT Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

