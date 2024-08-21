Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amplify Energy Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amplify Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, August 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Amplify Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

AMPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $277.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 311,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 251,898 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 195,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 159,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

