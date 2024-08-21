Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) COO Sells $1,462,188.60 in Stock

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,069,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,469,000 after acquiring an additional 240,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $455,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,237,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,218,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,630,000 after buying an additional 153,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,035,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELS

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.