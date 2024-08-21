Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EL. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $9,689,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

