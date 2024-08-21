Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NYSE EL opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

