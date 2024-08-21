Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

