Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 2,925,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,906,884 shares.The stock last traded at $94.37 and had previously closed at $94.97.

The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,975,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after buying an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.98. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

