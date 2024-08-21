Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 2,925,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,906,884 shares.The stock last traded at $94.37 and had previously closed at $94.97.

The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.13.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $518,975,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,439 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

