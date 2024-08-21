ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 53 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (IWFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap growth companies. IWFL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

