Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Trading Down 12.6%

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 221,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 157,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.49 ($0.02).

Europa Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The company has a market cap of £1.42 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.36.

About Europa Metals

Europa Metals Limited is involved in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

