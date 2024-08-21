Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $36.05. Approximately 1,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.
Exchange Income Trading Up 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.