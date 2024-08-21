Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $36.05. Approximately 1,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Exchange Income Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

