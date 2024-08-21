Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) COO Sells 20,000 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 2,682 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $3,593.88.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $30,198.74.

On Monday, June 3rd, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 17,520 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $26,280.00.

Expensify Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.48. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 129,689 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

