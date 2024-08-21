Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXR opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $171.46.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.