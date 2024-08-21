Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.50 and last traded at $120.29. Approximately 3,326,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,123,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $454.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,313,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,338,000 after purchasing an additional 326,007 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

