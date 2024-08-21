Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $275.00 and last traded at $271.92, with a volume of 323411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.55.

The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average is $214.16.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

