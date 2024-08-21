Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 8.8%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 135,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 216,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Falco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27.

About Falco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.