Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 24,000 shares trading hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.