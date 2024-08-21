Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $116.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $112.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $115.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

