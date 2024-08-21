Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.58%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.