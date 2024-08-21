Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sets New 1-Year High at $476.81

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $476.81 and last traded at $475.83, with a volume of 59595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $466.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 314.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,792,000 after acquiring an additional 791,596 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

