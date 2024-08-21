Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.66

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.66 and last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 9879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.