Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.22

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $73.22, with a volume of 3880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.93.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.