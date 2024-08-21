Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.22

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $73.22, with a volume of 3880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.93.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.