Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $63.53.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

