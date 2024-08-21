Financial Comparison: SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) versus Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS)

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) and Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SIGA Technologies and Nemus Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies $172.96 million 3.64 $68.07 million $1.10 8.04 Nemus Bioscience N/A N/A -$19.19 million N/A N/A

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nemus Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

55.4% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Nemus Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemus Bioscience has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SIGA Technologies and Nemus Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nemus Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SIGA Technologies and Nemus Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies 48.55% 51.40% 39.58% Nemus Bioscience N/A N/A -924.42%

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats Nemus Bioscience on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nemus Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Nemus Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. Its products under research comprise NB2111 for use in treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy; and NB2222 for the treatment of uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. Nemus Bioscience, Inc. has a license agreement with the University of Mississippi to research, develop, and commercialize products for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.