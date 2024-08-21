Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. 1,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $373.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

