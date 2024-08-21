Financial Review: Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG)

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -151.99% -121.03% Sanara MedTech -9.07% -15.17% -8.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.1% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bone Biologics and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.43%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Risk and Volatility

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A Sanara MedTech $64.99 million 4.34 -$4.30 million ($0.59) -54.66

Sanara MedTech has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Bone Biologics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc., a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. It also provides BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that contains synergistic ingredients that have been shown to impact mature biofilm microbes; BIAKOS Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing that helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. In addition, it develops BIASURGE, a no-rinse surgical solution used for wound irrigation; FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; TEXAGEN, a multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft used as an anatomical barrier with robust handling that can be sutured for securement; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a homologous wound covering product. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

