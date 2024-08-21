FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter.
FinVolution Group Price Performance
FINV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. 62,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.44. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $5.80.
About FinVolution Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FinVolution Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.