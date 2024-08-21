FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

FINV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. 62,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.44. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

About FinVolution Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.