First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,464 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,010.7% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 152,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,610 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

