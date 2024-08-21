First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 342 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after buying an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

