First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 987 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in CSX by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in CSX by 718.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

