First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after acquiring an additional 433,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,465.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,865 shares of company stock valued at $19,186,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THC
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %
Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $157.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.
Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.