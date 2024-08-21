First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 551,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SEI Investments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,161,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

