First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 153 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 764.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

