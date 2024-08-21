First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 51 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 686,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,441 shares of company stock worth $25,111,350 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

PGR opened at $239.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.31 and a fifty-two week high of $240.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average is $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

