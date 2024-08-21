First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 741 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

AXON opened at $373.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.12 and a 12 month high of $378.25.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,795 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

