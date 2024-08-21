First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $269,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $125,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $257.63. 52,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.08. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

