First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $442,000 Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $528,018,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,143,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,864,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.76. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.