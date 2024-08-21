First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $442,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,784,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after buying an additional 156,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 96.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.