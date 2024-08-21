First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $449,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $82.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.