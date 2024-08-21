First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $588,000 Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $98.58.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

