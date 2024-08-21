First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 116.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after buying an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,250,000 after buying an additional 2,445,440 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,382,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Copart by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

