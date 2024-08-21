First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $751,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 106,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

