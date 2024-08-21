First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

