First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3,743.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Trex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens lowered Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

