First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dover by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,778,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dover by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dover by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,891,000 after buying an additional 157,614 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Dover Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $180.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.30. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $192.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

