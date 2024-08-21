First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $249,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BJ stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.41. 80,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,770. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

